Widespread damage, 64K without power after storm pounds Tri-State

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A powerful line of storms tore through the Tri-State overnight, leaving a long trail of damage and thousands without power, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington and multiple dispatchers.
The storm unleashed heavy downpours, wind gusts more than 70 mph, lightning and golf-ball size hail, says FOX19 NOW meteorologist Frank Marzullo.
It was so powerful, it ripped trees up, partially or completely snapping them; downed power lines and damaged homes, according to the weather service.
So far, no injuries have been reported, dispatchers say.
Wind gusts were reported as high as 71 mph in northern Kentucky’s Mason County, according to the weather service.
Most winds gusted between 50 to 60 mph, they said, hitting nearly 60 mph at Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport and surpassing 50 mph in Butler County’s Oxford.
More than 64,000 people are waking up in the dark, but that’s down from higher totals as recently as 4 a.m., according to Duke Energy’s website.
Multiple power lines are down, especially in the Hillsboro and Milford areas, dispatchers say.
Late Wednesday, the weather service said they received a report a funnel cloud was reported in Covington, at 10:37 p.m.
They also said they had evidence a tornado touched down in northern Brown County.
No tornadoes have been confirmed, the weather service said early Thursday.
They are expected to send teams out into the field later in the day, once it’s light, to confirm the reports or classify the damage from straight-line winds.
No plans have been made yet, they said at 5 a.m.
The region was put under a tornado watch shortly after 8 p.m.
A tornado warning followed around 10 p.m. for Dearborn County. Over the next 90 minutes, tornado warnings would be issued for every Ohio and Kentucky county in the region.
All storms warnings have ended.
Viewer-submitted photos show the storm’s extensive damage:
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.