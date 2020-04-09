34-year-old woman found shot in vehicle in Northside homicide

NORTHSIDE (FOX19) - A homicide investigation is underway in Northside Thursday morning after a 34-year-old woman was found shot in a vehicle, Cincinnati police say.
Officers responded with the Cincinnati Fire Department to a report of a vehicle crash in the 4500 block of Colerain Avenue just after 1:30 a.m., homicide investigators said in a news release.
The driver of the vehicle was found to be suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she died from her injuries, police said.
She was identified as Megan Donahue.
An investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is ongoing.
Police blocked Colerain Township in the area for several hours early Thursday.
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.
