Coroner: 2 dead after shooting reported in Avondale

AVONDALE (FOX19) - Two males are dead after a shooting was reported in Avondale early Friday, the Hamilton County Coroner's Office confirms.
Cincinnati police said homicide investigators were called to the 3600 block of Reading Road about 4 a.m. They received a report of shots fired with two people possibly shot.
Further details have not been provided by police.
