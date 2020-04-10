Coroner: 2 dead after shooting reported in Avondale

Police investigate reports of double shooting in Avondale
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Lauren Minor | April 10, 2020 at 6:53 AM EDT - Updated April 10 at 8:54 AM

AVONDALE (FOX19) - Two males are dead after a shooting was reported in Avondale early Friday, the Hamilton County Coroner's Office confirms.

Cincinnati police said homicide investigators were called to the 3600 block of Reading Road about 4 a.m. They received a report of shots fired with two people possibly shot.

Further details have not been provided by police.

