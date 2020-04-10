Covington pools will not open this summer due to COVID-19 pandemic

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Summer will look a little different this year for some residents in northern Kentucky.
The Covington Board of Commissioners decided Tuesday night not to move forward on issuing the annual contract for the operations and management of the city’s two pools and its water park/splash pad.
The decision means the pools won’t be opening.
“What with the contract and staff time, we’d be making close to a quarter-of-a-million-dollar gamble with no guarantee that we could salvage even part of what is already a short swim season,” Neighborhood Services Director Ken Smith said in a news release. “That’s a huge investment of money and staff time that would in all likelihood be wasted.”
The contract was a one-year extension of an existing contract, and would have cost the City $186,050, officials said.
Health experts and computer models generally agree that the peak of the coronavirus in Kentucky is at least a couple of weeks away and that the illness will remain a serious concern for months - with the possibility of a second wave later in the summer.
Covington Parks & Recreation Manager Rosie Santos called the decision disappointing but necessary.
“We learn more every day about the lasting impacts of this crisis and continue to look for opportunities to bring fun, wellness and connectivity to Covington residents and visitors, but health and safety is our primary goal.” Santos said. “We will get through this and look forward to a time in the near future where we can be together again, enjoying our parks and recreation services.”
