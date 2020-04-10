FOX19, Kroger teaming up for virtual food drive to benefit Freestore Food Bank

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - FOX19 NOW is teaming up with Kroger for the Heart of Cincinnati Virtual Food Drive supporting the Freestore Foodbank.
Freestore distributes 900,000 lbs. of food to 270,000 people throughout the year — including 80,000 children.
But now the need is even greater, says Freestore Foodbank President and CEO Kurt Reiber, thanks to the number of business closings, the furloughs and the school closures.
“Eight out of ten children in our Tri-State area are eligible for free lunches,” Reiber explained. “So them not being able to get breakfast and lunches at school, it really drives the demand up at the 500 food pantries in 20 counties that we support.”
Last week alone, Reiber says, Freestore spent $1 million on food orders. That’s how much it costs to support all those pantries in all those counties.
The virtual food bank, Reiber adds, is a great way for the public to raise money so Freestore can provide meals to those in need in Greater Cincinnati.
Virtual Food Drive | Donate Now
The virtual food drive runs through May 10.
- $5 could buy 15 cans of soup;
- $10 could buy 14 boxes of oatmeal;
- $25 could buy 17 5-oz cans of tuna;
- $50 could buy 100 boxes of whole grain pasta;
- $100 could buy 80 18-oz jars of peanut butter.
“It’s a difficult time for everyone," Kroger Manager of Corporate Affairs Erin Rolfes said. "But if you have a little extra money, it’s a great way to support our local food bank, and you know that that food and that work that you’re doing is happening right here in the Tri-State.”
