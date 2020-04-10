Freeze Warning until 9 am

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -After a few overnight showers, skies have cleared and much cooler air has settled into the region. Expect some patchy frost this morning with temps in the low 30′s.
It will be a cool afternoon. Sunny to partly cloudy skies will allow temps to climb only into the upper 40′s to 50 degrees.
After another chilly start Saturday we should see temps back into the upper 50s.
A weak disturbance will work through the tri-state on Easter Sunday with a few showers and temps in the low 60′s.
Overall, through the next seven days, temps will remain well below normal.
