Freeze Warning, cold day ahead

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Grab the puffy coat and cover up your sensitive plants and flowers or bring them inside.
Expect some patchy frost Friday morning, says FOX19 NOW meteorologist Jeff Creighton.
Temperatures and wind chill set in overnight that will drop our morning low into the upper 20s by daybreak Friday.
A Freeze Warning is in effect until 9 a.m. for most of the Tri-State.
The advisory includes Hamilton, Clermont, Butler and Warren counties in Ohio; Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties in northern Kentucky and Fayette, Union, Franklin, Decatur, Ripley, Dearborn and Ohio counties in southeastern Indiana.
All other counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area are under a Freeze Watch.
Later, it will be another breezy day with partly sunny skies, Creighton says.
It will remain chilly with the high temperature only making it up to the low 50s.
We’re in for another cold night Friday into Saturday with another Freeze Warning. This one is expected to bring widespread frost, Creighton says.
Morning lows Saturday will drop into the low 30s and upper 20s across the region.
The daytime high temperature will make it into the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies, according to Creighton.
A weak disturbance will work in Easter Sunday with a few showers.
It will be warmer with temperatures in the low 60s.
A heavy thunderstorm is possible late Sunday.
Temperatures will remain well below normal over the next several days, Creighton says.
The overall forecast trend into the last week of the month is for much cooler air.
A number of mornings will be frosty through April 25.
