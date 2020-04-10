Hospitals turning to convalescent plasma for COVID-19 treatment

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A new treatment protocol using plasma from blood donations might be able to help high-risk COVID-19 patients.
Lt. Governor John Husted announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the protocol created by a research center in Cincinnati.
This treatment protocol is the only protocol that incorporates a readily available, rapid turnaround (less than 1 hour) blood test that reflects risk of dying and can identify patients before it’s too late.
“Hospitals in Cincinnati, Columbus, and Cleveland have all expressed interest in participating in the treatment protocol,” Husted said. “This is another great step in our efforts to save lives."
Hoxworth Blood Center at the University of Cincinnati, is working closely with the FDA to collect and distribute convalescent plasma.
While COVID-19 currently has no proven treatment, it is possible that convalescent plasma, a component of blood from patients that have recovered from COVID-19, may provide antibodies to fight the virus.
“This type of therapy is more than 100 years old and was used during the 1918 flu pandemic, a time when antiviral drugs and most vaccines did not exist,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Oh said in a news release. “This approach was used for polio, measles and mumps.”
Patients eligible to receive convalescent plasma must have a severe or immediately life-threatening infection with laboratory confirmed COVID-19.
