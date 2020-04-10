How to keep sane working from home as pandemic stretches on

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - How long will you have to work from home? A while longer, it seems.
Some state and local leaders say things like “until further notice” or “be prepared for longer.”
At least one Stanford biologist says even with social distancing, we should plant to stay home for at least five more months.
Other experts worry about cases of the virus recurring when social distancing methods are lifted. Without effective treatments or a vaccine, they say, this could be a problem for the next 12 to 18 months.
This time period is critical for flattening the curve and giving healthcare workers a chance to manage the numbers.
As for keeping your sanity, keep regular business hours. Try to avoid working all the time.
When you’re done for the day, take a walk where you can keep your distance from others.
And when you do find you’ve become a Zoom expert, encourage family members to download it and stay connected with friends and family.
Respect your co-workers’ time as well. In five studies involving more than 2,000 working adults, the Harvard Business Review found that senders of after-hours work emails underestimate how compelled receivers feel to respond right away, even when such emails are non-urgent.
