Indiana coronavirus: 300 deaths including new one for Dearborn Co

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - Indiana has reached 300 deaths from coronavirus including an additional one in Dearborn County, state health officials announced Friday.
Indiana reports 6,907 confirmed cases.
Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths for counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Franklin County: 66 cases, 7 deaths
- Switzerland County: 12 cases, zero deaths
- Dearborn County: 59 cases, 3 deaths
- Ohio County: 1 case, zero deaths
- Ripley County: 79 cases, 3 deaths
- Fayette County: 19 cases, 3 deaths
A total of 35,040 tests have been given.
Also on Friday, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced he signed an executive order to waive education requirements that cannot be met due to school buildings being closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
This will waive incomplete requirements such as school bus drills and emergency preparedness drills.
It also outlines options for school corporations to complete 2019-2020 annual staff performance evaluations.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.