Intense storms Wednesday spawned 1 tornado in Brown County, weather service says

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Powerful storms rolled across the Tri-State Wednesday night, blowing down trees and power lines.
The storms unleashed heavy downpours, wind gusts more than 70 mph, lightning and golf-ball sized hail. It snapped trees and uprooted them, downed power lines and damaged homes and buildings.
The National Weather Service has received almost 100 reports of damage from the storms and reported one tornado touched in Brown County near Lake Lorelei and Fayetteville.
“It is likely that some of this damage was caused by tornadoes, and some of this damage was caused by intense straight line winds," the report reads.
Wind gusts were reported as high as 71 mph in northern Kentucky’s Mason County, according to the weather service.
Most winds gusted between 50 to 60 mph, they said, hitting nearly 60 mph at Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport and surpassing 50 mph in Butler County’s Oxford.
Due to the extent of damage, it will take the National Weather Service several days to create a full report.
