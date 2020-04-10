Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Nearly 700,000 in Ohio file for unemployment in just 3 weeks
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Officials say nearly 700,000 people in Ohio filed for unemployment in the last three weeks as the coronavirus pandemic shakes the economy. Ohio's human services agency says that's nearly double the claims filed in all of 2019. More than 226,000 claims were filed for the week ending April 4. Ohio has paid more than $124 million to more than 195,000 people who have filed unemployment claims. Lt. Gov. Jon Husted notes that employers such as grocery stores are looking for more than 33,000 new workers. Health officials say Ohio has more than 5,500 confirmed cases of the virus, and 213 people have died.
SEVERE WEATHER-OHIO
Thousands without power after storms that spawned tornadoes
CINCINNATI (AP) — The National Weather service says severe thunderstorms that roared through Ohio this week spawned three tornadoes. And roughly 70,000 utility customers are still without power due to the storms containing heavy rains, hail, lightning and strong winds that hit the area late Tuesday and continued through early Wednesday. No injuries were reported, but the storms knocked down trees and utility lines while causing property damage across the state. Two of the tornadoes occurred late Tuesday, with one touching down near Barberton and the other in southern Lorain and northern Medina counties. The third tornado touched down early Wednesday in southern Stark County.
EPSTEIN-WEXNER
Epstein tied to $336K donated to Wexner Center at Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A review released by Ohio State University on Thursday identified $336,000 in donations and pledges that the university received from Jeffrey Epstein and his foundation. The school said it is donating that sum to the Ohio Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Initiative. All the donations went to the Wexner Center for the Arts, a museum bearing the family name of billionaire L Brands Leslie Wexner. Epstein worked as Wexner's personal money manager in the late 1980s. The review was ordered after Epstein’s arrest last year on federal sex trafficking charges. He was convicted and died in prison.
OFFICER KILLED-CRASH
Man charged with murder for crash into Ohio police officer
CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio prosecutor will ask a grand jury to have an aggravated murder charge carry the death penalty for a man accused of killing a police officer by crashing into her during a chase. Hamilton County authorities say the grand jury isn't meeting now because of the coronavirus precautions. Prosecutor Joe Deters was joined in Cincinnati on Wednesday by Attorney General David Yost to announce the charge against 42-year-old Larry Blankenship. Springdale officer Kaia Grant was killed March 21 after she was struck while Blankenship was allegedly fleeing police. No attorney is listed for Blankenship, who remains hospitalized.
ELECTION 2020-VOTING
As Trump rails against mail voting, some allies embrace it
As President Donald Trump rails against voting by mail, many members of his own political party are embracing it to keep their voters safe during the coronavirus outbreak. While Trump has complained that voting by mail was “ripe for fraud,” Republican state officials in Iowa, Ohio and West Virginia have all taken steps to ease access to mail-in ballots. It comes as health officials have warned that voting in person can risk transmission of the deadly virus. The disconnect between Trump and Republican state officials illustrates the abrupt, hard turn the president and his national political allies have taken on the issue.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-BAR-EXAM
Virus vexes bar exam, leaving young future lawyers in limbo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The summer bar exam is up in the air because of the coronavirus, and that leaves some 46,000 law students in limbo who are waiting to take the high-stakes test. The delay threatens a pipeline of young lawyers who often provide legal help for some of the nation's most vulnerable populations. The National Conference of Bar Examiners says it will decide May 5 on whether to offer the test as planned in late July. Many in the profession believe the decision should come sooner. Alternatives being considered include breaking test takers into small groups, administering the test online or allowing the 2020 class to practice without taking it.
STRIP CLUB-LICENSE
Judge denies strip club's appeal to reinstate liquor license
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio strip club’s appeal seeking to have it state liquor licenses renewed has been denied. The Journal-News reports Franklin County Judge Kim Brown sided with the Ohio Liquor Control Commission decision to deny New York, New York strip club from selling any alcoholic beverages. The state’s liquor authority ruled in October to not renew the club’s liquor licenses after city officials cited the strip club operated in a manner that demonstrates a disregard for state laws and regulations and city ordinances. The lawyer representing the club's owners says the establishment has remained closed since mid-March when the state’s stay-at-home order went into effect amid concern for the spread of coronavirus.
GREAT LAKES CLEANUP
Great Lakes get extra funds for cleanups, invasive species
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Federal officials say additional funds provided by Congress will help clean up toxic sites and otherwise protect the Great Lakes. Lawmakers put $320 million into this year's budget for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, which deals with longstanding pollution issues. That's $20 million more than usual. Environmental Protection Agency chief Andrew Wheeler said Thursday that the extra money will help remove toxic sediments, prevent invasions by species such as Asian carp, and restore wildlife habitat.
TEENS SHOOT AT DETECTIVE
Police: Teens in SUV shot at undercover detective's vehicle
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Three teenage boys accused of shooting at an undercover Toledo police detective have been charged with felonious assault. The shooting occurred shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities say the detective used his police radio to alert his colleagues that someone in an SUV had fired multiple shots at his vehicle while he was conducting an investigation. The detective did not fire his weapon during the incident. Officers who happened to be nearby soon spotted the SUV and stopped it a short time later. Two of the teens ran from the SUV but were soon captured, while the other was arrested at the scene.
DEADLY GAS STATION SHOOTING
Bail set at $1M for man charged in random fatal shooting
CLEVELAND (AP) — Bail has been set at $1 million for a man who authorities said started shooting randomly at people and cars at a Cleveland gas station last weekend before he fatally shot an 81-year-old man. James Hannah Jr. remains jailed after making his initial court appearance Tuesday. It wasn’t known if he’s retained a lawyer, and authorities haven't said what may have sparked the shooting. The 36-year-old Cleveland man is charged with aggravated murder in the death of Anthony Watkins. Authorities say Watkins was shot several times in the head and body.