Ohio man who worked with Joe Exotic says ‘Tiger King’ star was set up

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An Ohio man who worked for the man known as Joe Exotic says the former zookeeper and big-cat breeder should be released from prison.
Joe Exotic, the nom de guerre of Joe Maldonado-Passage, is one of the central figures in a Netflix show called ‘Tiger King.’
The documentary-style show follows the drama-filled interactions of zoo owners and big-cat breeders. It has become remarkably popular during the coronavirus pandemic.
Joshua Bethel has lived all over Ohio, including Cincinnati in 2012.
Bethel says he was approached by Joe Exotic and his crew while dancing at a club in Toledo. According to Bethel, they were interested in him helping with magic shows because of his height and flexibility.
Bethel says Joe Exotic wanted him to tour with The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park.
“He asked me that night If I wanted to come with them. He said there was a big limousine, and I’m like, ‘I don’t know you,’” Bethel told FOX19 Now on Friday. “'I don’t know if you’re a serial killer. Let me have a day to think it over.'”
Bethel and his trash bag full of clothes eventually joined the crew. He toured with the G.W. Zoo doing magic shows from 2009-11.
Now he says watching the documentary gave him PTSD.
“The way he talks to people, he had a really high turnover rate because people didn’t like the way he talked to them,” said Bethel, who now works as a caretaker for the elderly. “You needed to know Joe to know that he was just doing that for his passion, and if you weren’t part of that, ‘Goodbye.’”
Bethel says he got there right when the hatred between Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin started.
The big-cat breeder is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot targeting Baskin, who is an animal-rights activist.
“He had a right to threaten her if she came on her property, because she was attacking him in every way,” Bethel said. “Do I think he should be pardoned? Yeah. I think everything was a set up.”
Bethel says the series did not show the rescue work that Joe Exotic did. He adds he never witnessed any animal abuse at the Joe Exotic’s hands.
Bethel says he plans on watching the special episode of Tiger King, set to air on Easter Sunday.
