‘Power packs’ delivered to families of public school children in Tri-State

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The statewide closure of public schools in response to the COVID-19 pandemic created an immediate gap in the amount of meals public school children receive.
It’s a service gap Maria Dunlap sought to fill, and she’s done so with the help of a local football star.
Dunlap is founder of Vivian’s Victory, a nonprofit that helps families with sick children. She’s also the woman responsible for power packs — deliveries of meals and household supplies to families around the Tri-State.
Every Friday the power packs are delivered to the doorsteps of local families, with more than 1,300 packs distributed so far.
“We’re able to give our community a concrete opportunity to make a huge difference,” she said.
One member of the community that jumped at the chance is University of Cincinnati football player Malik Vann.
“Growing up, I was one of those kids who relied on the school lunches as my only way to eat for a little bit,” Vann said.
The UC football star recently delivered some power packs himself.
“We delivered to a lady that had six kids, and she was just emotional, saying, ‘Thank you,'” he recalled. “Seeing that reaction, I’m like, I want to be a part of it.”
