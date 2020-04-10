Praying the Steps in Mt. Adams tentatively rescheduled

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Praying the Steps at the Holy Cross-Immaculata has been tentatively rescheduled after being canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
Church officials say it will be held on either May 13 or Aug. 15.
People are invited to bring flowers from their gardens to toss on the hillside as they pray or to attach them to fencing around the church.
The Archdiocese of Cincinnati will livestream Mass each day from the Cathedral of St. Peter in Chains.
In conjunction with the Archdiocese, FOX19 NOW will broadcast the entire Easter Mass from Saint Peter in Chains starting at 11 a.m. on April 12.
The “praying the steps” involves climbing the steps to Holy Cross-Immaculata Roman Catholic Church overlooking the Ohio River atop the city’s Mount Adams.
Crowds have made the climb on Good Friday since the 1860s.
According to the Catholic Telegraph, the steps when first built in 1859 were wooden and replaced with concrete in 1911.
