Take a virtual tour of the blooms at Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - This is the time of year when people usually flock to the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden to see the gorgeous tulip display.
You won’t be able to smell the blooms, but you can see them Saturday at 3 p.m. during a virtual tour of the botanical garden.
“The garden will be at its absolute best this weekend,” Cincinnati Zoo’s Director of Horticulture Stephen Foltz said. “It’s a shame that visitors can’t come see them, but I will do my best to share the beauty with people at home.”
The Zoo has been bringing animals to millions with its daily Home Safari Facebook Lives since it closed on March 15.
Saturday’s safari will focus on flowers and plants and will include an at-home activity like the previous safaris.
All safaris and activities can be found on the Zoo’s Home Safari Resources web page.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.