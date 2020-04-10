Toy-filled Easter baskets offered for pickup and delivery from Coolest Toys on Earth

MARIEMONT, Ohio (FOX19) - Coolest Toys on Earth in Mariemont may be closed due to the coronavirus, but that’s not stopping them from making sure your child has a happy Easter.
“We’re making sure that COVID-19 doesn’t stop the Easter Bunny,” Owner Elliot Werner said.
Werner is busy as he prepares Easter baskets for his customers.
“The support has been overwhelming,” Werner said. “And I would just like to say thank you to everybody. Our loyal customers, our new customers.”
It all started with a Facebook post telling people they could order custom made Easter baskets. In just 24 hours, they’ve had more than 100 orders -- and counting.
You can request typical Easter basket items along with any item from the store.
“There is a silver lining," Werner added. "A lot of these toys are to get the entire family and have fun together!”
The shop will work with your price point and do all the work.
Because you can’t come in the store, they’ve had to adapt the way they do business. They will either deliver your basket or offer curbside pickup.
Werner’s wife and young children, along with a small staff, are quickly working to make the baskets. Werner says usually this would be a very busy time for his store.
“I would really just like to say thank you to everybody who is supporting Coolest Toys right now,” Werner said. “It means a lot to us. It means a lot to my family. We are a small family business, and I just want to say thank you.”
Werner says they will accept orders up until Easter and to make sure your child or loved-one has a basket from Peter Cottontail on Easter Sunday.
You can contact Elliot Werner at 513-205-6552. You can also email ew@coolesttoys.com.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.