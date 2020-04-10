Tri-State churches shifting to remote worship for Easter services

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Easter Sunday is going to look a lot different at most churches across the Tri-State.
FOX19 NOW talked to several pastors who say COVID-19 isn’t going to stop their worship, but they are taking new steps to keep everyone safe.
On Sunday the doors at Tryed Stone New Beginning Church will remain closed, but their service will go on so that the congregation can watch and worship from the comfort of their home.
“Our goal is that when people are at home, they can feel as though they are in the room with us. We still want to reverence the importance of Resurrection Day,” Lead Pastor Troy Culbreth said.
Worship and Arts Director Jerry Culbreth, Troy’s brother, says the church has been streaming online services for the past three weeks and that while it’s difficult not to worship together, it’s necessary.
“We have a large congregation that has a lot of older members, which is an at-risk group. We don’t want to put that kind of risk on them which is why we decided to close and go to an online service,” Jerry explained.
The church leaders say their congregation has already adjusted well to their ‘new normal.’
“They’ve really jumped in and grabbed a hold of this virtual experience,” Troy said.
“It’s been enlightening,” Jerry added. “It’s opened a door for us that we thought about talked about but this virus forced us to step into it and now we’re excited. We’re going to continue doing these things even after this pandemic is over.”
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.