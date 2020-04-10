Tri-State wellness company delivers healthy food to frontline healthcare workers

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Tri-State company has partnered with a national brand to provide healthy food options to healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cincinnati-based Wise Wellness Guild aims to advance women by advocating for wellness and reducing burnout. Founder Steve Gable Carr says during this time of stress, that’s never been more important.
To that end, her company has teamed up with Crunchmaster, maker of natural, gluten-free crackers.
“Our mission is to help those at the highest risk of burnout, and currently those are the people on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Carr said. “With the support of several national brands, with Crunchmaster at the helm and The Sample Guy, Inc to assist with logistics, we are on track to distribute 750,000 products nationally within 30 days.”
In honor of World Health Day, Wise Wellness Guild has reportedly orchestrated the donation of 125,000 sealed food packages of Crunchmaster Crackers to the frontline healthcare professions of eight local hospitals and grocery employees of The Kroger Company in the Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky region.
“The Crunchmaster team believes in the Wise Wellness Guild mission and was happy to answer Stevi’s call to help in this time of need. Personally, as a Cincinnati native, I feel this is a great opportunity to give back to those courageous men and women serving my hometown community," Crunchmaster Senior Marketing Manager Braden Bennie said.
