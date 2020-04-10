WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine gives update on state’s coronavirus response

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, will give an update on the status of the coronavirus and the state’s response.
The Ohio Department of Health, ODH, announced that there are 5,878 confirmed novel coronavirus cases and 231 deaths.
About 58,000 people have been tested for COVID-19.
DeWine said Ohio groups have come together and will be able to make and distribute a large amount of PPE across the state, including face shields.
“Nineteen manufacturers have partnered with three hospital groups to begin large scale production of face shields for Ohio,” he said. “They’re going to make between 750,000 to 1 million face shields over the next five weeks. Once assembled, they will be delivered to the Ohio Department of Health stockpile, inventoried, and then distributed across the state.”
Manufacturers who can help with PPE production should visit RepurposingProject.com for more information. Those with donations should visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced that Christ Hospital Lindner Research Center in Cincinnati has received approval from the FDA to begin treating high-risk COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma.
The treatment protocol is the only protocol that incorporates a readily available, rapid turnaround blood test that reflects risk of dying and can identify patients before it’s too late, Husted said.
DeWine said things with COVID-19 aren’t as bad as they could’ve been, and Ohioans have made a huge difference.
“Ohioans have done a bang-up job at fighting COVID-19,” he said. “It’s not about the orders we issue it’s about what each and every one of you does and doesn’t do.”
