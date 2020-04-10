Mayor Cranley introduces new COVID-19 executive order

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Mayor John Cranley introduced a new executive order making it illegal for any city resident to lie to first responders about having COVID-19.
Cranley cited Wednesday’s arrest of a shoplifter at the Sharonville Kroger who then reportedly told police she was having trouble breathing and that “I have that (...) coronavirus.”
The woman did not display any symptoms of the virus. She was eventually charged with exposing others to contagion, a misdemeanor, and three felony charges.
“That’s totally outrageous,” the mayor said Friday. “It cannot happen, and so we are prohibiting that by executive order.”
The executive order also requires anyone who tests positive, is diagnosed by a doctor or has reason to believe they have the virus to self-isolate for 14 days.
Lastly, it requires anyone who meets those criteria to inform first responders they have or believe they have the virus.
Cincinnati now has 145 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from Wednesday’s tally of 134.
Twelve patients are currently hospitalized, down from Wednesday’s 15.
No new deaths were reported.
The numbers remain low compared to other cities, as Health Commissioner Melba Moore said Wednesday.
