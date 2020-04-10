Officials give update on small business resources available during pandemic

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Patrick Longo, President and CEO of HCDC Inc. gave an update on small business resources available during this pandemic.
County Commissioner Denise Driehaus said there are 473 confirmed cases in Hamilton County and 14 deaths.
She said she wants everyone to set a new goal and to pledge to go out when necessary, not to “battle boredom.”
“If you have to make a trip try to consolidate the trips,” Driehaus said. “We have a lot of control over how this goes in the near and long future.”
Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton says she still believes the peak will be in mid-to-late April or early May before cases decline.
