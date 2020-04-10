WATCH: Woman tells police she has COVID-19 after arrest at Kroger

SHARONVILLE (FOX19) - Sharonville police released video of the arrest of a woman who claimed to have coronavirus.
Officers say they were arresting Stephanie Incarnato, 28, of Dayton, for trying to steal more than $1,000 worth of groceries when she told them she tested positive for COVID-19.
The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at Kroger on the corner of U.S. 42 and Fields Ertel Road, court records show.
Police say they did not believe Incarnato had coronavirus at the time of her arrest but they treated the incident as such out of an abundance of caution and they were following up with her healthcare providers to be 100% sure.
Officers became suspicious when Incarnato said her name was Lauren, couldn’t remember her social security number or which hospital she was tested at for coronavirus.
They also say they found crack cocaine and another substance, a crushed white powder, according to court records.
Incaranto is facing felony charges for drug possession and theft, and a misdemeanor for exposing others to a contagion.
She is being quarantined in the Hamilton County Justice Center for 14 days and she will be back in court on April 21.
Incarnato has a felony warrant through Montgomery County.
Kroger did not respond directly to questions about the incident but did say they are stepping up how much they clean their stores to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
