BLINK producers to bring ‘Beam of Hope’ to The Banks

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Producers of BLINK Cincinnati helped light up the “Beam of Hope” at The Banks Friday to bring solidarity to the city as the city goes through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“What we have learned about our great Future City is that we look out for each other through the good and the bad,” said Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber CEO Jill P. Meyer. “We believe that brighter days are ahead and that Cincinnati and the world will be forever changed for the good."
The installation started Friday and will continue to be lit until the pandemic is over, said BLINK Cincinnati officials.
“We have learned that light and art bring us together in moments of joy and sorrow,” said Steve McGowan, Partner at Brave Berlin. “Let this small gesture remind us all that we are in this together and that we will come out of it a brighter more unified people.”
“Beam of Hope” was created by Brave Berlin and Vincent Lighting Solutions. It is sponsored by the Carol Ann and Ralph V Haile, Jr. Foundation, and made possible by the producers of Blink.
