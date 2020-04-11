Woman body-slams and punches puppy, said Butler County Sheriff

MONROE, Ohio (FOX19) -A woman faces an animal abuse charge after witnesses say she body-slammed and punched a black Labrador puppy, said Butler County, Sheriff Richard K. Jones.
Sheriff Jones and Butler County Dog Wardens were called to a house in Monroe after witnesses say they saw 32-year-old, Gabrielle Johnson of Monroe, body-slam and punch the dog through a glass door.
Witnesses thought the dog was dead after they heard the dog howling and yelping in pain until it was motionless, said Sheriff Jones.
“Companion animals are just that, companions. You do not mistreat or abuse them and if you do, you will face a judge. It won’t be tolerated,” states Sheriff Jones
Monroe was charged with cruelty to a companion animal.
