Cincinnati Metro to resume fare collection Sunday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority board voted to resume fare collection on the Metro and will be effective Sunday at the request of the City of Cincinnati, said Metro officials.
Officials say the decision was made because it raised concern that free fare may be encouraging individuals to violate the stay-at-home order.
Metro is installing protective plexi-glass barriers between the driver area and the farebox to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, said officials.
Metro officials say the yellow six-foot divider behind the driver’s area will also be removed, making more space available for customers to maintain social distancing on-board. Riders should continue exiting via the rear door of the bus. Customers are urged to ride Metro for essential trips only.
“This decision was not made lightly, but ultimately it was determined to be the best decision for the health and safety of our community,” said Metro CEO & General Manager, Darryl Haley. “We are implementing additional safety measures on-board to allow customers who are riding to jobs and other essential trips to do so as safely as possible."
Customers can purchase their fare on the Transit app with EZFare on their smartphones.
