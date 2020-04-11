CVG named top cargo airport in the world by Air Cargo magazine

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport is the top cargo airport in the world by Air Cargo magazine.
Publishers at the magazine announced the winners of the 2020 Air Cargo Excellence Award Friday.
“We are pleased to congratulate Korean Air, CVG and all the 2020 award winners,” said Publisher of Air Cargo World, JJ Hornblass. “We present these awards to foster excellence in the industry, and we applaud Korean Air and CVG for setting a high bar for air cargo.”
The annual awards are based on the Air Cargo Excellence Survey, which surveys 1,700 market participants.
Among air carriers, diamond, platinum and, gold statuses are awarded to the top winners based on customer service, performance and value in two tonnage categories.
Diamond, platinum, and gold statuses among airports to the top three are based on performance, value, and facilities in three tonnage categories.
Airport winners:
1 million or more tonnes category:
- Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky, CVG, Diamond Award
- Memphis, MEM, Platinum Award
- Dubai International, DXB, Gold Award
400,000 to 999,999 tonnes category:
- Dallas Fort Worth, DFW, Diamond Award
- Luxembourg, LUX, Platinum Award
- Houston International, IAH, Gold Award
Up to 399,999 tonnes category:
- Quito, UIO, Diamond Award
- Indianapolis, IND, Platinum Award
- Viracopos, VCP, Gold Award
Air Carrier winners:
1 million or more tonnes category:
- Korean Air, Diamond Award
- Cathay Pacific Airways, Platinum Award
- Singapore Airlines, Gold Award
Up to 999,999 tonnes air carrier category:
- Southwest Airlines, Diamond Award
- Cargolux Airlines, Platinum Award
- Air Canada, Gold Award
Specialty Cargo winners included:
- Air Carrier: Cathay Pacific Airways
- Airport: Memphis, MEM
