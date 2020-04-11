Emergency food boxes handed out to Florence families in need

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - The coronavirus is putting a lot of people in tough situations and right now there is a need for food throughout many communities.
Freestore Foodbank and other agencies are teaming up to help these families in need.
Om Saturday, emergency food boxes were handed out at Immanuel UMC in Florence to families and seniors in need of food.
This distribution happened in the parking lot to try and keep everyone at a safe distance.
Families just had to pull up and volunteers placed a box with shelf-stable food, along with a bag of produce, potatoes, and a carton of milk, in their trunk.
Within the next few weeks, Freestore Foodbank along with other Northern Kentucky agencies plan on distributing over 4,500 emergency food boxes.
These boxes will help families and seniors across northern Kentucky through events at local pantry distributions and deliveries by church and organizations.
The Freestore Foodbank says they are seeing a need for food throughout many communities, which makes distributions like Saturday’s extremely important.
If you weren’t able to make it out on Saturday and are in need of food, you can still pick up an emergency food box from Immanuel UMC on Wednesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
