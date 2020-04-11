Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Virtual racing has helped motorsports lead the way in creating competition during the shutdown of sports. NASCAR's iRacing league was already in place and the stock car series quickly got its stars to compete. Now nearly every series has regular virtual racing for its competitors and a lot of its on national television. Virtual racing can be found nearly every day of the week on TV or online. Drivers are gaining newfound fame or sponsorship, and viewers get to see their stars.