La Salle Football product creating surgical shields for healthcare workers

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - During the coronavirus pandemic protective supplies like masks are in high demand and we’ve seen many home-made versions.
University of Toledo football player and La Salle product Luke Doerger is now stepping up to help make surgical shields with the use of his 3D printer.
Doerger won two state championships at La Salle. Those moments can be life-changing for a football player.
Now he’s saving lives with a different kind of facemask for local hospitals.
Each shield takes more than five hours to complete before Doerger puts it all together in less than 60 seconds.
A full-time football player and a full-time student is putting a full-time effort into a facemask that will save lives.
“The main thing is that you can exude positive energy, not only will you live a happier life, but those around you are going to feed off of that,” Doerger says.
So far, Doerger says he’s made around 30 surgical shields.
He is going to sanitize everything and ship them off to local hospitals around Toledo.
Doerger wants to make more, but needs more supplies to get that done.
