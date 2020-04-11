Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

GREENSBURG, Ind. (AP) — Three southeast Indiana counties have among the highest per-capita coronavirus infection rates in the country. Sean Durbin is the public health preparedness coordinator for one of them, Decatur County. While Durbin works to stem the spread of the virus, he's also grieving the loss of a close friend to it. And he's been staying apart from his wife so she can help their daughter with their new grandchild. The virus has claimed at least 10 lives in Decatur County. Durbin says every death makes him question if he's doing enough to quell the public health crisis.