Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Not all nursing home deaths, locations being disclosed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s nursing homes have seen at least 45 deaths from the coronavirus. But the overall total across the state remains unknown. That’s because many local health departments aren’t releasing that data or revealing which nursing homes have had outbreaks. Eleven nursing home residents have died in Miami County near Dayton while another outbreak in neighboring Darke County has killed seven. In the Youngstown area, 12 have died from the virus at long-term care facilities. The state association representing for-profit nursing homes says it’s frustrated more information isn’t being shared. It also says more testing is needed in the nursing homes.
AP-US-EASTER-BUNNY-THREATENED
Man accused of pointing gun at a waving Easter Bunny
MIDDLEBOURNE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say felony charges are pending against a man who brandished a gun and threatened an Easter Bunny waving to motorists from an Ohio interstate overpass. The Daily Jeffersonian reports the 49-year-old man was arrested shortly making the threat Wednesday afternoon in Middlebourne in Guernsey County. Sheriff's deputies found the suspect and another man in a camouflage-painted pickup truck near Interstate 70. Deputies seized a .22-caliber handgun and an open 12-pack of beer as evidence. The suspect was taken to a medical facility after jail officials refused to book him because of an elevated temperature.
FATAL POLICE SHOOTING
Man fatally shot, teen hurt in encounter with off-duty cop
Authorities say an off-duty Cleveland police officer fatally shot a man during an incident that also left a teenage boy injured. The officer saw the man and the teen engaged in what he believed was criminal activity. He left the area but soon encountered the duo as they drove on a city roadway. Authorities say the man or teen then pointed a gun at the officer, though it wasn’t clear if they fired any shots, and the officer fired at least one shot. The man soon died at a hospital, while the boy was listed in stable condition. The officer was not injured.
SEVERE WEATHER-OHIO
Thousands without power after storms that spawned tornadoes
CINCINNATI (AP) — The National Weather service says severe thunderstorms that roared through Ohio this week spawned three tornadoes. And roughly 70,000 utility customers are still without power due to the storms containing heavy rains, hail, lightning and strong winds that hit the area late Tuesday and continued through early Wednesday. No injuries were reported, but the storms knocked down trees and utility lines while causing property damage across the state. Two of the tornadoes occurred late Tuesday, with one touching down near Barberton and the other in southern Lorain and northern Medina counties. The third tornado touched down early Wednesday in southern Stark County.
EPSTEIN-WEXNER
Epstein tied to $336K donated to Wexner Center at Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A review released by Ohio State University on Thursday identified $336,000 in donations and pledges that the university received from Jeffrey Epstein and his foundation. The school said it is donating that sum to the Ohio Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Initiative. All the donations went to the Wexner Center for the Arts, a museum bearing the family name of billionaire L Brands Leslie Wexner. Epstein worked as Wexner's personal money manager in the late 1980s. The review was ordered after Epstein’s arrest last year on federal sex trafficking charges. He was convicted and died in prison.
OFFICER KILLED-CRASH
Man charged with murder for crash into Ohio police officer
CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio prosecutor will ask a grand jury to have an aggravated murder charge carry the death penalty for a man accused of killing a police officer by crashing into her during a chase. Hamilton County authorities say the grand jury isn't meeting now because of the coronavirus precautions. Prosecutor Joe Deters was joined in Cincinnati on Wednesday by Attorney General David Yost to announce the charge against 42-year-old Larry Blankenship. Springdale officer Kaia Grant was killed March 21 after she was struck while Blankenship was allegedly fleeing police. No attorney is listed for Blankenship, who remains hospitalized.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-VOTING
As Trump rails against mail voting, some allies embrace it
As President Donald Trump rails against voting by mail, many members of his own political party are embracing it to keep their voters safe during the coronavirus outbreak. While Trump has complained that voting by mail was “ripe for fraud,” Republican state officials in Iowa, Ohio and West Virginia have all taken steps to ease access to mail-in ballots. It comes as health officials have warned that voting in person can risk transmission of the deadly virus. The disconnect between Trump and Republican state officials illustrates the abrupt, hard turn the president and his national political allies have taken on the issue.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Nearly 700,000 in Ohio file for unemployment in just 3 weeks
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Officials say nearly 700,000 people in Ohio filed for unemployment in the last three weeks as the coronavirus pandemic shakes the economy. Ohio's human services agency says that's nearly double the claims filed in all of 2019. More than 226,000 claims were filed for the week ending April 4. Ohio has paid more than $124 million to more than 195,000 people who have filed unemployment claims. Lt. Gov. Jon Husted notes that employers such as grocery stores are looking for more than 33,000 new workers. Health officials say Ohio has more than 5,500 confirmed cases of the virus, and 213 people have died.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-BAR-EXAM
Virus vexes bar exam, leaving young future lawyers in limbo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The summer bar exam is up in the air because of the coronavirus, and that leaves some 46,000 law students in limbo who are waiting to take the high-stakes test. The delay threatens a pipeline of young lawyers who often provide legal help for some of the nation's most vulnerable populations. The National Conference of Bar Examiners says it will decide May 5 on whether to offer the test as planned in late July. Many in the profession believe the decision should come sooner. Alternatives being considered include breaking test takers into small groups, administering the test online or allowing the 2020 class to practice without taking it.
STRIP CLUB-LICENSE
Judge denies strip club's appeal to reinstate liquor license
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio strip club’s appeal seeking to have it state liquor licenses renewed has been denied. The Journal-News reports Franklin County Judge Kim Brown sided with the Ohio Liquor Control Commission decision to deny New York, New York strip club from selling any alcoholic beverages. The state’s liquor authority ruled in October to not renew the club’s liquor licenses after city officials cited the strip club operated in a manner that demonstrates a disregard for state laws and regulations and city ordinances. The lawyer representing the club's owners says the establishment has remained closed since mid-March when the state’s stay-at-home order went into effect amid concern for the spread of coronavirus.