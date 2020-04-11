NKY business working to bring laughter during coronavirus crisis

BOONE CO., Ky (FOX19) - With all the shutdowns and reliance on technology, a Northern Kentucky small business is bringing back an old-fashioned way of corresponding into popularity again.
Keli Spanier has managed to turn a daydream into her day job.
Her greeting card company, Colette, makes really funny cards that speak to real-life. Things you might think, but, don’t always have the nerve to say.
The company is now trying to bring some laughter for everyone during the coronavirus crisis.
“You know, we’re going through this thing as a group and there hasn’t been anything like that in a really, really long time,” Spanier said.
Messages like: Wake me up when it’s over.
For health workers: You were already amazing, now you’re my hero.
A funny one referencing social distancing: Hello, I’m desperate for human interaction.
Jokes aside, Spanier is donating profits from these to Go Pantry food bank, which serves the northern Kentucky communities of Kenton, Campbell, and Boone counties.
The pantry is struggling right now to meet the need of hungry students.
“It’s temporary," explained Spanier. "But, they need a lot of money right now.”
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.