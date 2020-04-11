NKY man left waiting, wondering weeks after filing unemployment

NORTHERN KENTUCKY (FOX19) - Like so many in the Tri-State, Daniel Steele and his wife Michelle anxiously wait and wonder when their unemployment check is coming.
Daniel worked for a manufacturing business while his wife Michelle stayed home because of health issues.
Like so many, Daniel was laid off and now trapped in a puzzle.
“I have not received any information from unemployment,” explained Daniel. “I sent six emails. Their office opens at 7:30. I get up every morning and call at 7:30.”
He worked for a local company in Dry Ridge as a temp for three months before being hired full time.
Daniel was only full time for two weeks before being laid off.
He applied for unemployment three weeks ago in Kentucky.
He said 22 days after he applied, unemployment told him they must verify work history for the last two years.
This is something he and his wife did not know until a few days ago.
“People need help and we have a week’s worth of food left and that’s it," Michelle stated. "And help is not coming. And if we had known three weeks ago or two days ago anything. Give us some time.”
For the first time in his life, Daniel tells us he went on Friday and applied for Food Stamps.
But he says he was denied because of an outstanding investigation for his unemployment.
“We have never taken public assistance even though we probably qualified a few times,” Daniel said. "And it feels like because of that we are falling through the cracks.”
Daniel has worked all his life and now says he doesn’t know what comes next.
“There are no other options and I genuinely need it or we are going to be without food or without a home," Daniel stated. "I don’t know what my message would be other than we are here. We exist too.”
FOX19 NOW did contact Governor Andy Beshear’s office and we were told our request for information will be forwarded to education and Workforce Development.
We will let you know how they respond when they do.
