Number of COVID-19 cases in Ohio jump nearly 300
An additional 300 people have COVID-19 in Ohio, said the Ohio Health Department. (Source: KLTV)
By Natalya Daoud | April 11, 2020 at 3:14 PM EDT - Updated April 11 at 3:14 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Ohio Department of Health announced Saturday that the amount of COVID-19 cases in Ohio jumped 309 since Friday, bringing the total number to 6,187 cases.

The amount of deaths increased by 16 bringing the total number to 247.

  • Hamilton County Public Health says of the 6,187 cases, Hamilton County has 529 confirmed cases.
  • Hamilton County Public Health Residents: 304
  • Hospitalizations: 76
  • Deaths: 15

The Butler County Department of Health says they have 112 cases and two deaths.

