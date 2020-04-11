Number of COVID-19 cases in Ohio jump nearly 300

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Ohio Department of Health announced Saturday that the amount of COVID-19 cases in Ohio jumped 309 since Friday, bringing the total number to 6,187 cases.
The amount of deaths increased by 16 bringing the total number to 247.
- Hamilton County Public Health says of the 6,187 cases, Hamilton County has 529 confirmed cases.
- Hamilton County Public Health Residents: 304
- Hospitalizations: 76
- Deaths: 15
The Butler County Department of Health says they have 112 cases and two deaths.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.