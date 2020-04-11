OSHP investigating after driver killed in early Saturday crash

HIGHLAND CO., Ohio (FOX19) - An investigation is underway after a deadly crash on Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).
A few minutes after 9:15 a.m. Saturday, Kelly Knauff, 65, of Seaman, was driving his Ford pickup truck west on New Market Road when he was his hit by another vehicle going south on Concord Road, OSHP says.
According to their preliminary investigation, OSHP thinks Knauff did not yield at a stop sign before going into the intersection.
OSHP says Knauff, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The crash is still being investigated by OSHP’s Wilmington Highway Patrol Post.
