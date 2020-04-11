Sen. Rand Paul, Ky. GOP respond to governor’s order recording license plates at Easter services

“Governor Beshear’s order for state police to stalk churchgoers and turn their information over to government agents is a blatant overreach,” Republican Party of Kentucky spokesman Mike Lonergan said. “We all want to keep working together to fight the coronavirus, but this is the wrong approach. The Governor and his administration should retract this overbearing use of government power and come up with another way to work with churches to discourage in-person gatherings and help faith communities follow the proper CDC guidelines - without such draconian measures.”