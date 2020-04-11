Special Olympics Ohio cancels 2020 state summer games

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Special Olympics Ohio cancelled the 2020 summer games due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, said officials.
Special Olympics Ohio Chief Executive Officer Jessica Stewart says this is the first time in more than 50 years that the event has been cancelled.
“This is the first time in more than 50 years that Special Olympics Ohio will not hold the State Summer Games. We understand the impact of this is significant for athletes who were planning to compete and who also look forward all year to reuniting with their friends off the playing field,” said Stewart. “While this is disappointing we know that our love of sport does not compare to the importance of protecting the health and safety of our community. We are in this together and we will come out of this together, and stronger.”
Ohio Special Olympics brings nearly 3,000 athletes and coaches to Ohio State University’s main campus.
“The decision to cancel Summer Games for the first time in the history of Special Olympics Ohio did not come lightly,” added Geoff Kunkler, Chair of the Special Olympics Ohio Board of Directors. “We understand how hard our athletes train to prepare for this event and how much they look forward to it, along with their families and friends. However, given the unprecedented circumstances affecting our community and nation, the leadership within this organization believes it is of paramount importance to protect the safety and wellness of our athletes, coaches, and volunteers. We are looking forward to resuming normal activities as soon as it is deemed safe, and are excited for the many competitions and events to come.”
Sports training, competition, and all other activities have been suspended until July 6.
To help keep athletes healthy and fit, Special Olympics Ohio launched a virtual program that includes fitness routines, resources for both physical and mental health, and nutrition information.
