Sunday and Monday are First Alert Weather Days

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Another powerful weather system will approach Sunday into Monday with the possibility of more strong to severe thunderstorms, isolated tornadoes, and extremely heavy rain.
Expect scattered showers for much of the day Sunday with high temps in the low 60′s. Thunderstorm chances will ramp up into the evening and overnight.
As this system passes, there could be damaging non-thunderstorm winds. A High Wind Watch will be in effect from 5 am Monday until 6 pm Monday. Winds will be generally 20-30 mph with gusts upwards of 60 mph through the day.
By Tuesday, cooler air will have settled back into the region. Highs will only manage upper 40′s.
After a brief break in precipitation, rain is back for the end of the week into next Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.