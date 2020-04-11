Tide provides free laundry services to front line responders

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Tide Dry Cleaning and the Tide brand are providing free laundry and dry cleaning services to the front line COVID-19 responders and their immediate family members.
Customers can pick up and drop off their clothes at any participating Tide Cleaners store locations.
Front Line Responders and Front Line Responders’ immediate family have to show a photo identification from a place of employment or an image of the identification.
Customers are asked to share the photo through a closed window or text message image to a guest services representative. The photo can also be included in the clothing.
