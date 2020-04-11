Tri-State hotels opening up to first responders amid pandemic

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hotels in the Tri-State are opening their doors to first responders on the frontlines of the battle against the novel coronavirus.
The Hampton Inn in Newport, for example, is allowing first responders to stay for a certain amount of time as part of self-isolation regimens to protect their families due to their line of work.
Hotel Owner Shaun Pan says he expects more frontline workers in the coming week.
The Hampton Inn is a locally owned franchise, but is part of Hilton Hotels.
Sara Ruth is the general manager of Tru by Hilton in Sharonville. She says the effort is part of a global company initiative to help first responders.
Hilton Worldwide is donating one million hotel rooms across the country, and they are partnering with 10 organizations so people that are part of those organizations would go through them to book those rooms," Ruth explained.
