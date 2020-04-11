Tri-State man says thief stole trailer with $20,000 of work equipment

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Miamisburg business oner says a thief stole a trailer loaded with tools and equipment he needs for his business to survive.
Now on the line is his ability to feed his family during the pandemic, he says.
Abe Sahli is the owner of Air Surge Heating and Cooling. He says his trailer was parked in front of his shop Friday night, full of thousands of dollars worth of tools and equipment.
“Refrigeration gauges, vacuum pumps, that sort of thing," he told FOX19 NOW.
The materials in the trailer are the only way Sahli says his business can operate. He adds they’re worth around $20,000.
On Friday, they vanished along with the trailer.
“It’s my livelihood,” he explained. “Helps me pay my bills and take care of my family.”
To see it stolen, he says, is “devastating.”
Sahli has filed a police report with the Miamisburg Police Department.
In the meantime, he’s asking for people to keep an eye out for his trailer, which has different-colored rims on the left side and a blue 'H' on the back.
He’s also asking the people he says stole the trailer to return it.
“I wouldn’t want to press charges,” he said. "I just want my stuff back so I can get back to work and get back to running my business.
If you have any information about the trailer, you’re urged to contact the Miamisburg Police Department at (937) 847-6600.
