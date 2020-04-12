Church to hold drive-in services after judge grants temporary restraining order

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (FOX19) - A US District Judge has granted a filing for a temporary restraining order filed by On Fire Christian Center in Louisville.
Lousiville Mayor Greg Fischer and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear have stressed the importance of not hosting in-person mass gatherings to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
A federal judge granted a restraining order Saturday preventing the city from shutting down On Fire’s drive-in services; blasting the mayor’s move as stunning and unconstitutional.
These people are not members of On Fire Church, but are happy with what they call “a win for religious liberty.”
“I regret that the judge did not allow us to present evidence that there has been no legal enforcement mechanism communicated. We attempted twice to contact courts,” said Mayor Fischer.
Louisville’s mayor says he stands by his decision to try and shut down On Fire’s service.
He said there are photos proving people haven’t been socially distancing.
License plate numbers were taken down and given to the health departments so they can enforce quarantine orders.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.