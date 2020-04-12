CPD trying to identify suspect caught on camera breaking into vehicles

By Jared Goffinet | April 12, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT - Updated April 12 at 6:20 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police hope you can help them identify a suspect caught on camera breaking into several vehicles.

Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) District 2 says the suspect forced his way into vehicles in the 1300 block of East McMillian Avenue and Bell Place.

CPD says the suspect took around $290 worth of items from the vehicles. (Source: Cincinnati Police Department)

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513.352.3040 or submit an online tip at TIP411.com.

