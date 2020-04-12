CPD trying to identify suspect caught on camera breaking into vehicles

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police hope you can help them identify a suspect caught on camera breaking into several vehicles.
Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) District 2 says the suspect forced his way into vehicles in the 1300 block of East McMillian Avenue and Bell Place.
CPD says the suspect, who is known to frequent the area, took around $290 in items from the vehicles.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513.352.3040 or submit an online tip at TIP411.com.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.