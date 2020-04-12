Fully engulfed fire at Hardymon Lumber Incorporated

MAYSVILLE, KY (FOX19) -A fully engulfed fire occurred at the Hardymon Lumber Incorporated building Saturday night, causing the building to have extensive damage, said Maysville police.
Police say say when crews arrived at 343 E. 2nd street in Maysville, KY, at 11:15 p.m., they noticed heavy fire spreading throughout the building.
Most of the fire was extinguished within one hour, but firefighters remained at the scene throughout the night to extinguish the hot spots, said police.
Officers say there were no injuries reported.
The estimated damage of the house is uncertain at this time.
Officers say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
