Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns general manager Andrew Berry might be ideally suited for the upcoming NFL draft. Berry has degrees from Harvard in economics and computer science and that background should help during a draft that will be virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Berry is confident the Browns are prepared for any potential problems that may arise. The league's youngest GM has been busy with free agency. The Browns need a starting left tackle and there will be some good ones available. However, Berry said his other signings don't mean a left tackle is his No. 1 priority.