Indiana health officials announce 13 more COVID-19 deaths, 493 more positive cases

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Indiana State Department of Health announced Sunday that 13 more people due to the novel coronavirus and 493 more people tested positive for the virus.
This brings the total number of deaths to 343 and the total number of positive cases to 7,928, said the ISDH.
Health officials say Marion County still has the highest amount of cases with 2,887 positive cases and 123 deaths.
In our viewing area:
- Franklin County: 69 cases, 7 deaths
- Switzerland County: 13 cases, 0 deaths
- Dearborn County: 60 cases, 3 death
- Ohio County: 1 case, 0 deaths
- Ripley County: 84 cases, 3 deaths
- Fayette County: 20 cases, 3 deaths
