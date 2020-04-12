Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Unemployed Ohioans wait, and wait, for checks from state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio is now fielding record unemployment claims. Meanwhile, many workers out of a job find themselves scrambling to make ends meet as they wait days or weeks for their claim to be processed and checks to be issued. The state human services agency says nearly 700,000 people filed for unemployment in the last three weeks. That's almost double the 365,000 claims filed in all of 2019. Lt. Gov. Jon Husted says hundreds have been added to the state call center to handle all the inquires, but he has repeatedly asked people to be patient.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-MODELS
Politics mixes with science as states turn to virus models
A gaping spread in statistical models for the coronavirus pandemic has injected a political element into the scientific endeavor. Governors in some states have cited the direst forecasts in issuing stay-at-home orders. Other elected officials have seized on more optimistic figures to justify their calls to loosen restrictions. The federal government doesn’t have a national clearinghouse for virus models. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention hasn’t publicly released any coronavirus models of its own or identified a modeling consensus for states to follow. Meanwhile, some states are tapping local experts to cobble together their own models.
WOMEN FOUND DEAD
Homicide unit probes deaths of 2 women in Cincinnati home
CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — Homicide detectives are investigating the deaths of two women whose bodies were found in a Cincinnati apartment. Cincinnati police say officers responded to the North Avondale unit shorty after 5:30 p.m. Friday and found the women, who were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the two have been identified as 56-year-old Bridgett Carter and 35-year-old Tasia Mason. Police said anyone with information is asked to call homicide unit investigators, police dispatchers or Crimestoppers.
NEWSPAPER STAFFING-CLEVELAND
Cleveland daily newspaper reduced to 4 union journalists
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Plain Dealer newspaper in Cleveland has been reduced as an organization to little more than the name atop its front page after owners laid off 10 of its remaining 14 union journalists. The bulk of the stories and photographs that will be published in the newspaper established in the 1840s will come from the roughly 70 journalists working for the non-unionized Cleveland.com news site. The newspaper and the website are both owned by New York-based Advance Publications Inc. A message seeking comment was left Saturday with an Advance spokesperson.
AP-US-EASTER-BUNNY-THREATENED
Man accused of pointing gun at a waving Easter Bunny
MIDDLEBOURNE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say felony charges are pending against a man who brandished a gun and threatened an Easter Bunny waving to motorists from an Ohio interstate overpass. The Daily Jeffersonian reports the 49-year-old man was arrested shortly making the threat Wednesday afternoon in Middlebourne in Guernsey County. Sheriff's deputies found the suspect and another man in a camouflage-painted pickup truck near Interstate 70. Deputies seized a .22-caliber handgun and an open 12-pack of beer as evidence. The suspect was taken to a medical facility after jail officials refused to book him because of an elevated temperature.
SUPREME COURT-TEXAS ABORTIONS
Texas clinics ask Supreme Court to allow certain abortions
WASHINGTON (AP) — Abortion clinics in Texas are asking the Supreme Court to step in to allow certain abortions to continue during the coronavirus pandemic. The clinics filed an emergency motion Saturday asking the justices to overturn a lower-court order and allow abortions when they can be performed using medication. In a medication abortion a woman takes one pill at a clinic and then takes a second pill 24 to 48 hours later, typically at home. The clinics have argued that medication abortions do not require personal protective equipment like masks, gloves and gowns that might be needed for coronavirus patients.
FATAL POLICE SHOOTING
Man fatally shot, teen hurt in encounter with off-duty cop
Authorities say an off-duty Cleveland police officer fatally shot a man during an incident that also left a teenage boy injured. The officer saw the man and the teen engaged in what he believed was criminal activity. He left the area but soon encountered the duo as they drove on a city roadway. Authorities say the man or teen then pointed a gun at the officer, though it wasn’t clear if they fired any shots, and the officer fired at least one shot. The man soon died at a hospital, while the boy was listed in stable condition. The officer was not injured.
SEVERE WEATHER-OHIO
Thousands without power after storms that spawned tornadoes
CINCINNATI (AP) — The National Weather service says severe thunderstorms that roared through Ohio this week spawned three tornadoes. And roughly 70,000 utility customers are still without power due to the storms containing heavy rains, hail, lightning and strong winds that hit the area late Tuesday and continued through early Wednesday. No injuries were reported, but the storms knocked down trees and utility lines while causing property damage across the state. Two of the tornadoes occurred late Tuesday, with one touching down near Barberton and the other in southern Lorain and northern Medina counties. The third tornado touched down early Wednesday in southern Stark County.
EPSTEIN-WEXNER
Epstein tied to $336K donated to Wexner Center at Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A review released by Ohio State University on Thursday identified $336,000 in donations and pledges that the university received from Jeffrey Epstein and his foundation. The school said it is donating that sum to the Ohio Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Initiative. All the donations went to the Wexner Center for the Arts, a museum bearing the family name of billionaire L Brands Leslie Wexner. Epstein worked as Wexner's personal money manager in the late 1980s. The review was ordered after Epstein’s arrest last year on federal sex trafficking charges. He was convicted and died in prison.
OFFICER KILLED-CRASH
Man charged with murder for crash into Ohio police officer
CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio prosecutor will ask a grand jury to have an aggravated murder charge carry the death penalty for a man accused of killing a police officer by crashing into her during a chase. Hamilton County authorities say the grand jury isn't meeting now because of the coronavirus precautions. Prosecutor Joe Deters was joined in Cincinnati on Wednesday by Attorney General David Yost to announce the charge against 42-year-old Larry Blankenship. Springdale officer Kaia Grant was killed March 21 after she was struck while Blankenship was allegedly fleeing police. No attorney is listed for Blankenship, who remains hospitalized.