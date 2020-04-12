Memorial for teen killed in Middletown in 2018 destroyed by vandals

MIDDLETOWN, OH (FOX19) - Weeks before the anniversary of Joseph Davis’ death, neighbors believe someone burned a memorial that was made in his honor.
It has been almost two years since the 17-year-old Davis was murdered in Middletown.
Davis was shot and killed in Middletown in May 2018, according to the police.
The day it happened, Amanda Proffitt lived near the area and heard the gunfire.
She says she rushed to Davis’ side, with a friend, to try to help him, but it was too late. They were with Davis during his last moments of life.
“I’m still not okay with everything that happened, you know, two years ago," Proffitt said. "It still really bothers me.”
To help in her healing, Proffitt placed a memorial at the site where Davis died, along Woodlawn Avenue and Garfield Street.
However, she says it has now been vandalized multiple times.
“I don’t understand why people gotta be so hateful and so nasty," Proffitt said. “It’s two years now, you know, leave that baby alone. Let him rest in peace.”
This time, Proffitt says someone set the memorial on fire, leaving almost nothing behind.
She said she wants whoever is doing it to stop.
She is even planning on placing a security camera nearby, in hopes of catching the person responsible on camera.
“Why are you burning a 17-year-old child’s memorial? Like, leave him be. Let us grieve. Let us have that little bit of peace that we have right there, you know, just stop," Proffitt said. “They’re just trying to erase the memory, and they’re trying to just be vindictive, and I’ve got news for them - it’s not working.”
Although she is overcome by anger and sadness, Proffitt said she has no plans of giving up or giving in.
“I promised his family that I would not let anybody forget about this little baby’s memory, and I will not let this memory die," Proffitt said.
Police arrested and charged a 16-year-old boy from Middletown with Davis’ murder.
Davis’ mother believes her son was killed as part of someone else’s gang initiation.
