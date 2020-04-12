Police arrest man in connection 2 double homicides

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Cincinnati police arrested the man they say is involved in killing four people in Avondale and North Avondale.
Alto Miles, 42, was arrested Sunday for the murders of William Bowen, Michael Eves, Bridgett Carter and Tasia Mason, said police.
Officers say Bowen III and Eves were murdered in the 3600 block of Reading Road Friday morning.
Previous story | Police identify two men killed in Avondale shooting
Carter and Mason were found dead Saturday in an apartment complex located in the 800 block of Clinton Springs.
Previous Story | Police locate two dead women inside North Avondale apartment
Police are still investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.